Online Lecture Series Launched In KIU

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:08 AM

Regular online lecture series delivered at Karakoram International University to focus on environment, protection and eco-tourism

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ):Regular online lecture series delivered at Karakoram International University to focus on environment, protection and eco-tourism.

The lectures have been organized by Karakoram International University and WWF Pakistan, said DG Public Relations officer of KIU Mir Tazeem Akhtar while talking to media here on Friday.

He said it was also focusing on providing various skills trainings.

The university has signed cooperation agreements with various institutions to work on common issues.

This is the first step towards the establishment of a Center of Excellence in conservation and Natural Resource Management at KIU on which WWF Pakistan and KIU are working on PC-1, DG KIU said.

On the occasion WWF Pakistan, Regional Head Haider Raza said that WWF Pakistan and KIU had agreed to launch online lectures on selected topics related to natural resource management and environment.

