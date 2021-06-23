'Online Maker Summer Camp 2021, Batch-III' for young science enthusiasts from July 5

Pakistan Science Club (PSC) will start its "Online Maker Summer Camp 2021, Batch-III" from July 05 to enable young Science enthusiasts to learn science and explore interesting phenomena

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Science Club (PSC) will start its "Online Maker Summer Camp 2021, Batch-III" from July 05 to enable young Science enthusiasts to learn science and explore interesting phenomena.

Since the COVID 19 continues to affect the children academics and extracurricular, PSC is presenting all-new exciting hands-on activities that will help students to learn academic science in a better way.

An official of PSC told APP that the camp is being arranged in collaboration with ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) and it would enable the young scientists to explore various interesting phenomena with fun.

The camp would be based on an awe-inspiring theme of "Electricity and Magnetism" during which the young makers would have interactive sessions on how to generate electricity, the relation between electricity and magnetism, and its wonderful applications.

There would be step-by-step how-to-do guidance from the experts, conceptual explanation and participants could ask queries during the online camp, the official informed.

PSC would share project pictures of all the participants on its social network e.

g. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram @PakScienceClub, and website.

Children of age 8+ would register for the online camp using the link https://paksc.org/camp/registration-form/ and also there must be any guardian during the zoom session to help young ones with scissors, glue gun, and tools, etc.

About the features of the camp, the official revealed that the camp would include Exploration of scientific laws and their applications, Hands-on skills, Fun Learning Science activities, Engineering design process, Special kit Box for the individual camper. The fee of the camp is PKR 6000 per family including the material box.

The parents with kids, teachers with their students, young makers with friends can join through submitting the online registration form. The camp will start from Monday and continue till Saturday from 1:45 pm to 3:00 pm.

2021 Maker camp's projects included Anti gravity pencil, Electric motor, Automatic swing, Tesla Tower, Shake Generator, Electric Telegraph / Morse Code, and Summer Special Project, the official conveyed.