Online mandatory training for teachers inaugurated at HEART

Secretary, Higher Education Department (HED), Dr. Aneela Mahfooz Durrani here on Friday inaugurated online mandatory training for teachers at the Higher Education Academy of Research and Training (HEART) Academy in Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary, Higher education Department (HED), Dr. Aneela Mahfooz Durrani here on Friday inaugurated online mandatory training for teachers at the Higher Education Academy of Research and Training (HEART) Academy in Hayatabad.

The event was attended by directors of affiliated formations and presidents of teacher associations.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Aneela Mahfooz Durrani highlighted the need and benefits of the importance of online training and expressed her commitment to strengthening HEART Academy and aligning its development with other recognized institutions.

She underlined the need for upgrading the academy, exploring new trends, conducting feasibility studies, and granting it greater independence.

She also shared valuable insights on training methodologies and character building.

She recognized the crucial role of teachers in society and their contribution to social development and tolerance emphasizing the indispensability of training to meet modern needs and relevance.

Tasbiullah, Director of HEART Academy, delivered a detailed presentation discussing the Academy's structure, legal basis, and future vision. He highlighted the challenges faced by HEART Academy, such as financial difficulties and building structure issues.