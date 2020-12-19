Online meeting; Board of Studies at IUB meets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The online meeting of the Board of Studies was conducted in the Department of library and Information Science, at Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

Dr Muneera Nasreen Ansari, Chairperson, Department of Library and Information Science the University of Karachi was the external expert.

The meeting was chaired by Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti. Senior faculty members Hafiz Muhammad Shafique, Dr Mahe Bushra Asghar, Dr Salman Bin Naeem, Yasmeen Kouser Senior Librarian Dubai Mahal College and Muhammad Talib Deputy Controller Examinations Section IUB attended the meeting.

The board recommended for the approval of topics and synopses of four PhD and three MPhil students, a panel of local and foreign experts for theses evaluation and Viva Voice of PhD scholars, admissions and registration of MPhil (Spring 20-22) and PhD students (Spring 20-23).

The board also made recommendations for the approval of research supervisors for MPhil and PhD scholars, a panel of external examiners for conducting PhD comprehensive exams and a panel of local experts for synopses evaluation of PhD students. Furthermore, the board approved the external/internal examiners/paper setters for Associate Degree Program (ADP) and BA/BSc/B.Com/MA/MLISc examinations for the year 2021-22.