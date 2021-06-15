UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Meeting On Mango Potential Value Chain, Exploring New Markets On June 17

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:46 PM

Online meeting on mango potential value chain, exploring new markets on June 17

Centre for Global & Strategic Studies Islamabad in collaboration with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Multan and Mango Research Institute will jointly organize online conference on "Dynamics of potential mango value chain in Pakistan and benefits for exploring new markets" on June 17

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Centre for Global & Strategic Studies Islamabad in collaboration with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Multan and Mango Research Institute will jointly organize online conference on "Dynamics of potential mango value chain in Pakistan and benefits for exploring new markets" on June 17.

According to official sources, the conference will provide a great opportunity to the international mango importers and others who wish to import Pakistani mangoes and know about local markets.

The online meeting will be attended by Federal Minister for food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, MNSUA Vice Chancellor Dr Asif, Progressive Mango Grower Maj Retd Tariq Khan and some other experts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Import Punjab Agriculture Mango June Market

Recent Stories

MCCI demands govt of abolishing FBR section 203 A

1 minute ago

Govt announces purchase of tobacco crop

1 minute ago

Govt to complete its tenure: Qasim Suri

1 minute ago

CM sets example of austerity in CMO expenditures

1 minute ago

COVID-19 vaccination centers established in five h ..

4 minutes ago

Defence lawyers completes cross examination with t ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.