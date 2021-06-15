Online meeting on mango potential value chain, exploring new markets on June 17

Centre for Global & Strategic Studies Islamabad in collaboration with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Multan and Mango Research Institute will jointly organize online conference on "Dynamics of potential mango value chain in Pakistan and benefits for exploring new markets" on June 17

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Centre for Global & Strategic Studies Islamabad in collaboration with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Multan and Mango Research Institute will jointly organize online conference on "Dynamics of potential mango value chain in Pakistan and benefits for exploring new markets" on June 17.

According to official sources, the conference will provide a great opportunity to the international mango importers and others who wish to import Pakistani mangoes and know about local markets.

The online meeting will be attended by Federal Minister for food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, MNSUA Vice Chancellor Dr Asif, Progressive Mango Grower Maj Retd Tariq Khan and some other experts.