Online music, painting, calligraphy classes to be held 6 days of week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Rung Schools of Arts and Music has arranged an online classes of Music, Painting and Calligraphy. Amid the environment of physical distancing owing to the threat of Corona virus when there is a halt to all physical gatherings Rung school of Arts started art and music activities and sittings through online.

There will be 6 classes in a week from Monday to Saturday,an official told APP. He said that the difficult challenge of the epidemic is a new way of thinking which has opened up the resources, transformed human activities and we should take advantage of the technology available in this environment and stay in touch with each other.

To achieve this goal we have started online classes to keep in touch with are students to learn the beautiful arts while staying at home,he staes.