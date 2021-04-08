Online notices to teachers over dereliction of duty

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Education department has planned to issue show-cause notices online to those teachers who will be found guilty of dereliction of duty.

A spokesman of the Education department said Thursday that a new feature has been added to the Online HR Management System which would help issue online show-cause notices.

CEO Education or any other officer will be able to issue show-cause notice to the teachers immediately if he or she will be found neglecting duty during surprise inspection of any education institute.

This application will help improve the output of education department, he added.