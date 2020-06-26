Online open court held at NADRA Office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Zonal Head NADRA Mohammad Sarfraz Ahmed held an online open court in his office at Millat Chowk and listened to the issues of public regarding issuance of national identity cards and other related issues from Tandlianwala, Sammundari and Mamonkanjan by telephone.

He assured that instructions have been issued to all concerned for resolving their issues and they will be kept informed of the progress soon.

He said that he will continue to listen to the issues online.

Meanwhile, the zonal incharge NADRA held meeting with office staff and directed them for resolving complaints without any delay.