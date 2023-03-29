UrduPoint.com

Online Open Court Held To Address Residents' Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 05:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration Tank on Wednesday held an online open court to resolve the problems of residents at their doorstep.

The open court was supervised by Deputy Commissioner Muhmmad Shoib who addressed various issues highlighted online by people from across the civil society of the district.

Senior officials of the administration and relevant departments were also present on the occasion and noted problems of their respective departments.

The people raised several issues pertaining to free flour distribution under Ramazan package, flood-related issues, long overdue compensation amount for flood affected people, skyrocketing prices of edible items, slow-paced progress on development schemes, dilapidated condition of roads and sewerage lines, revenue department-related issues, inadequate facilities in hospitals and schools etc.

The Deputy Commissioner noted the problems and directed the officials concerned to take immediate steps for the resolution of these problems in order to extend relief to citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, he mentioned the pace of work on the development schemes in rain affected areas and vowed to further accelerate the pace of progress on the Tank city's main road to complete it timely and overcome traffic-related issues and boost up business activities.

Similarly, he said that effective measures had been made to ensure transparency in the distribution of free flour among deserving people and directed the officials concerned to increase the number of distribution points at certain areas for the convenience of people.

He also said that a flood survey report had been sent to the authorities concerned and the remaining flood-affected families would soon get the compensation amount as banks received the funds in this regard.

He said that solid measures would be taken to extend relief to citizens by providing them food items at officially prescribed lists and directed the officials concerned to visit markets regularly and in this regard no leniency should be shown towards those shopkeepers who were found involved in overcharging people.

Replying to another question, Muhmmad Shoib said that tenders for the construction of Tank-Pezu road had been floated and hopefully work would commence on the project after Ramazan.

