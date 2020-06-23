Online orientation continues in Sindh University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat has said youth, in spite of bewildering rise in science and technology in the world, still remain far short of academic limelight, especially in Pakistan where only ten percent of them become able to make it to varsities for higher education.

The women in the country despite all global reforms still stay at a far lower social rung and need immediate elevation and empowerment, the Vice Chancellor stated this on Tuesday while addressing the fifth episode of two-week-long online youth orientation sessions being organized at various campuses of the university by Sindh University Pakistan Study Centre under the umbrella theme of "Together, we are for Pakistan. Today's session was meant for the students of Sindh University MirpurKhas Campus", the university spokesman informed.

Dr. Burfat said that youth in the country needed to imbibe virtues like tolerance, fellow, feeling, sacrifice, devotion, honesty and competence to turn Pakistan into an ideal state.

He congratulated the efforts of the Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar upon continuing success of youth orientation webinars.

The Executive Member, Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan Project of Peace Global Urooj Saqib said increased female visibility in service sector had become an undeniable fact, adding that women were voraciously contributing to the country's development in hundred thousand forms.

The Director, Christian Study Centre Jennifer Jag Jivan observed that there was greater need for cultural harmony in society. For, by respecting multiplicity of opinions and other social affiliations one could create a tolerant pluralistic society that served as catalyst for national progress, she emphasised.

The Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar and Focal Person Sindh University Mirpurkhas Campus Prof. Dr. Imamuddin Khoso also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the purpose of organizing the event.