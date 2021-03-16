UrduPoint.com
Online Pakistan Day Speech, National Song Contest Opens

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 03:44 PM

Online Pakistan Day speech, national song contest opens

Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) Multan has organized an online speech and national song competition with "ne Nation One Destiny" theme in line with Mar 23, Pakistan Resolution Day celebrations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) Multan has organized an online speech and national song competition with "ne Nation One Destiny" theme in line with Mar 23, Pakistan Resolution Day celebrations.

This competition will be held in three separate categories i.

e Schools, Colleges and University level, YPO president Naeem Iqbal Naeem said on Tuesday.

The aspirants can email their speeches and national songs videos till March 20 to naeemIqbal53@gmail.com and whatsapp number "03017410963". Reading from paper will not be allowed and judges decision would be final.

Results will be announced on March 22, 2021.

YPO would also upload participants' videos on its pages on the web.

