Online payments begin to 4626 deserving people from Zakat-Ushr dept

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ):District Zakat and Ushr department has started making online payments to poor and disabled persons besides deserving students through easy paisa, an online payment facility.

The process of making Rs 18000 payment to each of the 4626 deserving people has begun while Rs 24000 was also being paid online to each of the persons registered as blind, says district Zakat Officer Hafiz Mughees Ahmad, according to an official release.

He said that a sum of Rs 10 million has been sent to government hospitals for free treatment of poor patients while another Rs 4.

8 million released for deserving students of universities and colleges.

Deputy Commissioner and administrator district Zakat Committee Mahr Shahid Zaman Lak has ordered field officials of the Zakat department to ensure that retailers do not make any deductions from the payments meant for deserving people and strict legal action be initiated against those who indulge in such unethical and illegal practices.