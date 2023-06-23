Open Menu

Online Payments Begin To 4626 Deserving People From Zakat-Ushr Dept

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Online payments begin to 4626 deserving people from Zakat-Ushr dept

District Zakat and Ushr department has started making online payments to poor and disabled persons besides deserving students through easy paisa, an online payment facility

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ):District Zakat and Ushr department has started making online payments to poor and disabled persons besides deserving students through easy paisa, an online payment facility.

The process of making Rs 18000 payment to each of the 4626 deserving people has begun while Rs 24000 was also being paid online to each of the persons registered as blind, says district Zakat Officer Hafiz Mughees Ahmad, according to an official release.

He said that a sum of Rs 10 million has been sent to government hospitals for free treatment of poor patients while another Rs 4.

8 million released for deserving students of universities and colleges.

Deputy Commissioner and administrator district Zakat Committee Mahr Shahid Zaman Lak has ordered field officials of the Zakat department to ensure that retailers do not make any deductions from the payments meant for deserving people and strict legal action be initiated against those who indulge in such unethical and illegal practices.

Related Topics

Poor From Government Million

Recent Stories

Naimal Khawar extends birthday wishes to Hamza Ali ..

Naimal Khawar extends birthday wishes to Hamza Ali Abbassi

7 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Georgia with invitation to CO ..

32 minutes ago
 WAPDA, UAE firm sign MoUs for capacity enhancement ..

WAPDA, UAE firm sign MoUs for capacity enhancement of existing small HPPs, devel ..

17 minutes ago
 Commissioner for provision of best medical facilit ..

Commissioner for provision of best medical facilities at BVH

18 minutes ago
 Israeli Army Conducts Raids in West Bank as Tensio ..

Israeli Army Conducts Raids in West Bank as Tensions Rise - Reports

17 minutes ago
 Hindu Community takes out rally to show solidarity ..

Hindu Community takes out rally to show solidarity Pakistan Army

18 minutes ago
Equal opportunities essentials for progress of cou ..

Equal opportunities essentials for progress of country: Shaista Khoso

18 minutes ago
 Sindh govt announces Eid ul Azha holidays from Jun ..

Sindh govt announces Eid ul Azha holidays from June 28 to July 01

19 minutes ago
 Dutch King Accepts Resignation of Education Minist ..

Dutch King Accepts Resignation of Education Minister Previously Accused of Bully ..

19 minutes ago
 Brazil's Embraer Denies Talking to Ukraine About A ..

Brazil's Embraer Denies Talking to Ukraine About A-29 Attack Jet Sales

50 minutes ago
 OceanGate Co-Founder Says Safety, Risk Reduction K ..

OceanGate Co-Founder Says Safety, Risk Reduction Key Aspects of Company's Policy

17 minutes ago
 Six dead, 1,252 injured in Punjab road accidents

Six dead, 1,252 injured in Punjab road accidents

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan