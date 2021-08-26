UrduPoint.com

Online Portal For New Electricity Metres Activated: Fesco

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 04:46 PM

Online portal for new electricity metres activated: Fesco

An online portal for new electricity metres is fully activated and consumers of eight districts are applying online connection through it

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :An online portal for new electricity metres is fully activated and consumers of eight districts are applying online connection through it.

According to the Fesco spokesperson, the company had started a modern online system in five circles and the latest computers had been provided in sub-divisional, divisional and circle offices so that applications for new connections could be completed rapidly.

He said that special training sessions were also arranged for the staffers and process had been made very simple.

An applicant had to click the tab on new connection at the Fesco website then application form would be opened, he said and added the applicant could track his application online atany time while the company was also delivering SMS on applicant's mobile number afterissuing a demand notice.

Related Topics

Electricity Mobile Company Circle SMS Click

Recent Stories

Egypt re-opens Gaza crossing as Israel eases restr ..

Egypt re-opens Gaza crossing as Israel eases restrictions

3 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 personnel conduct anti-germ spray at b ..

Rescue 1122 personnel conduct anti-germ spray at bus terminal, markets

3 minutes ago
 Croatia's tourism industry booms in peak season am ..

Croatia's tourism industry booms in peak season amid COVID pandemic

3 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle like ..

Partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle likely to persist in Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Uninterrupted operation of check-points located on ..

Uninterrupted operation of check-points located on the Turkmen-Afghan border is ..

18 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan continues to provide electricity to t ..

Turkmenistan continues to provide electricity to the regions of Afghanistan

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.