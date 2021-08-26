Online portal for new electricity metres activated: Fesco

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An online portal for new electricity metres is fully activated and consumers of eight districts are applying online connection through it

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :An online portal for new electricity metres is fully activated and consumers of eight districts are applying online connection through it.

According to the Fesco spokesperson, the company had started a modern online system in five circles and the latest computers had been provided in sub-divisional, divisional and circle offices so that applications for new connections could be completed rapidly.

He said that special training sessions were also arranged for the staffers and process had been made very simple.

An applicant had to click the tab on new connection at the Fesco website then application form would be opened, he said and added the applicant could track his application online atany time while the company was also delivering SMS on applicant's mobile number afterissuing a demand notice.