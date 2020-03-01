Online portal launched for Coronavirus awareness

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination has launched online platform for awareness on Coronavirus in coordination with National Information Technology board to educate the public about the disease.

According to an official, this online portal will be helpful in sharing information among public about the disease and address confusion in their minds.

He said that through this portal, frequently asked questions of citizens about the disease and its various aspects would be replied to improve their knowledge in order to create awareness about prevention and precaution against the disease.

He said that in case of any suspected coronavirus patient with having disease symptoms, information should be shared immediately with the health officials, doctors or direct to Health Ministry's helpline number 1166.

He said that the government had made all necessary arrangements to have check on suspected coronavirus patients and its further spread. He said that those citizens with having travel history of Iran and China and having coronavirus symptoms should contact to the medical experts.

He said that proper screening mechanism had been developed at all airports besides availability of personal protection equipment kits for health staff and regular surveillance.