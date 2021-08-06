UrduPoint.com

Online Programme To Register Special Persons In Process: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari Friday said that an online programme was being launched to register special persons He was presiding over a meeting here on Friday to review progress on the pilot project of the Disabled Persons Management Information System. He said rehabilitation of special persons was an important step of the government under which various programmes were being implemented.

The minister said that medical boards would also be able to conduct online check-ups under the Disabled Persons Management Information System, adding that special persons would be able to get necessary guidance while sitting at home.

Bukhari said that all social welfare institutions would be digitized in phases.

He said that meetings of medical boards should be held regularly. Time should be given on a first-come first-served basis and no one should be discriminated against.

An awareness campaign about the pilot project should also be launched, he added.

Briefing the meeting on the pilot project, Director General Punjab Social Welfare Shahid Niaz said that the Disabled Persons Management Information System was a unique programme of its kind under which special persons would be able to apply for disability certificate from the comforts of their homes.

The DG said briefed that a mobile App for the programme would also be developed and schedule of the medical board should be fixed in all districts so that the applicants did not face any problem.

