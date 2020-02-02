'Online property websites to be traced, brought into tax net'

MULTAN, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::Excise and Taxation Department has decided to bring websites, dealing in online businesses of properties into tax net.

Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan talking to APP informed the E&T department would trace persons, companies, or websites dealing in sale and purchase of properties.

The sale of properties was in progress even through telephones and the department would identify them to bring them into tax net. Bringing such websites into tax net will not only help in collection of revenue but it would also protect the rights of public interest. It would also help plugging fake deals, he stated.

To a query about collection of tax from Property Dealers, he informed that Rs 20,000 tax was taken from every registered property dealer annually. He also added that they sealed shops of property dealers over non-payment of dues.

Director Excise Abdullah Khan informed that they were taking strict action against defaulters. Recently, they identified about 500 chronic defaulters and their pending dues were nearly 100 millions, he remarked.

The department served notices to the defaulters on various occasions but they did not pay heed to notices, he said and added the E&T department was committed to get property tax from such chronic defaulters and they would be dealt as per law.

Their dues are pending for last two years and they were placed in chronic defaulter category.

To another question, Director Excise Abdullah Khan stated the E&T department had recovered Rs 425 million property tax during first seven months of on-going fiscal year. The collected tax is 64 percent of the set target, he observed.

In line with motor tax, Rs 494.5 million was collected, and it was 47 percent of the total set target. Similarly, in professional tax category, Rs 34.1 million was recovered so far and it was almost 50 percent of total target.

In Entertainment Tax category, the E&T department recovered Rs 3.2 million which is 72 percent of the set target.

In Excise Duty, Rs 16.3 million was collected which was 25 percent of the set target. The Excise Department achieved 61 percent set target in Luxury Tax which was nearly Rs 2.8 million, the Director stated.

Abdullah Khan also urged upon tax payers to pay their taxes within stipulated time period.