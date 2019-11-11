UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Purchase Of Cheaper Vegetables, Fruits Likely Soon In City Multan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:32 PM

Online purchase of cheaper vegetables, fruits likely soon in city Multan

Multanites will purchase vegetables and fruits at wholesale prices through online system in near future

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Multanites will purchase vegetables and fruits at wholesale prices through online system in near future.

The citizens will place orders on website of companies and the company concerned will ensure supply of vegetables and fruits within the same day after a particular time. The citizen will check market rates on an application namely "Qimat" and then place orders according to their choice. The authorised company will not charge delivery expenses.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak directed the administrator market committee to seek proposals from different companies.

The companies, having complete delivery infrastructure would be authorised to initiate its operation in the city. The online purchase system is being evolved as per direction of the Punjab government. Market Committee's staffers would also monitor the company operations.

According to Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, the initiative was being taken to end the role of middlemen and provide vegetables and fruits to citizens at cheaper prices.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Company Same Market From

Recent Stories

Supreme Court issues notices to respondents over a ..

4 minutes ago

Rickshaw driver dies in Khuzdar road mishap

4 minutes ago

Dhadar inaugurates 132 KV Grade Station at cost of ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister fixed the Students quota fro ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistani Delegation Arrives in Kabul to Apologize ..

9 minutes ago

Spain's Vox Has Most Favorable Position After Snap ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.