Online purchase of cheaper vegetables, fruits likely soon in city Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Multanites will purchase vegetables and fruits at wholesale prices through online system in near future.

The citizens will place orders on website of companies and the company concerned will ensure supply of vegetables and fruits within the same day after a particular time. The citizen will check market rates on an application namely "Qimat" and then place orders according to their choice. The authorised company will not charge delivery expenses.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak directed the administrator market committee to seek proposals from different companies.

The companies, having complete delivery infrastructure would be authorised to initiate its operation in the city. The online purchase system is being evolved as per direction of the Punjab government. Market Committee's staffers would also monitor the company operations.

According to Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, the initiative was being taken to end the role of middlemen and provide vegetables and fruits to citizens at cheaper prices.