UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Queue Management System Launched For Tax Payers In Sindh: Taxation Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:08 PM

Online Queue Management System launched for tax payers in Sindh: Taxation Minister

Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the Sindh Excise department has introduced an online queue management system in view of the Sindh government's health advisory to facilitate tax payers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the Sindh Excise department has introduced an online queue management system in view of the Sindh government's health advisory to facilitate tax payers.

He said that tax defaulters should deposit their taxes and dues before June 30, as all the offices of the Sindh Excise department are open as per the routine with one-third of the staff, said a statement on Thursday.

He said that in the current financial year till May, Rs 4602.548 million from Karachi, Rs 372.033 million from Hyderabad, Rs 231.850 million from Sukkur, Rs 80.380 million from Shaheed Benazirabad , Rs 83.467 million from Larkana and Rs. 46.629 million from Mirpurkhas were recovered in term of Motor Vehicle Tax.

Chawla further said that in terms of professional tax, Rs 419.

515 million from Karachi, Rs 25.020 million from Hyderabad, Rs 25.723 million from Sukkur, Rs 11.511 million from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs 23.960 million from Larkana and Rs 7.041 million from Mirpurkhas were received.

Giving the details of property tax collection, Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that Rs 1678.884 million from Karachi, Rs 69.532 million from Hyderabad, Rs 33.102 million from Sukkur and Rs 9.186 million from Shaheed Benazirabad. , Rs.22.137 million from Larkana and Rs.9.778 million from Mirpurkhas were recovered.

He said that the offices of Sindh Excise department were open for collection of all taxes including professional tax and property tax.

He requested the tax payers to get their challans and deposit their taxes and take the advantage of the 25 per cent exemption in their taxes.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Vehicle Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana May June All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

59 seconds ago

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

2 hours ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

2 hours ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

3 hours ago

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.