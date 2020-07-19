Online qurbani booking services surge amid corona fears

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The tendency of booking sacrificial animals related services online has registered steady increase in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to the fears of lethal Covid-19 pathogen.

The people were evincing great interest in getting online sacrificial services due to the obligations of social distancing measures and ban on establishing cattle markets in city limits by the Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT).

A number of vendors with many among them doing it for the first time were providing extensive services to buyers including showing video clips of their animal farms, photos, breeds of animals and complete range of prices with processing and packing of meat at their slaughter house and delivering the meat at customers' door step thus minimising the risks of Covid-19 pandemic.

Right now social media predominately Facebook was abuzz with different types of advertisements luring the people to hire their services being offered right from buying to slaughtering and delivering the meat in hassle free environment at customers doorsteps. "Customers can buy cattle by using our website in the comfort of their homes, and without any hassle or health risks. We will then take care of the rest," claims almost all vendors.

The administration of ICT encourages online purchasing of animals direct from animal farms to minimise the chances of rush at cattle markets.

The ICT had issued no objection certificate (NOC) to the different companies included Corona Safe Qurbani,Tasty Cuts, Rizq, Saylani, Online Qurbani, etc so that the citizens could be served online while staying at home in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

On average, a goat is available from Rs 26,500 to Rs 45,000. While bull share is available from Rs 12,000 to 18,000 (per share) depending on the weight. Most of the online bookings will be closed by July 25.

While whole bull is priced from Rs 75,000 to Rs 150,000. Camel is available from Rs 250,000 to Rs 270,000.

Due to growing demands different charity organisations, welfare hospitals and others including Al Khidmat Foundation, Edhi Foundation,Metro, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, and others have also started offering sale of animals online and delivering the each share of slaughtered bulls on doorsteps of the respective share holders.

Speaking to APP sales officer of 'Erocery,' Tahira said "We have started a online service this year, keeping social distancing measures and minimising of health risks in mind amid the pandemic. The people's response was overwhelming as four to five people were booking their orders daily. The Erocery has the capacity of booking 100 animals both cows and goats. A healthy bull is available at Rs 100,000 and each share is available at Rs 15,000. The price of goat ranges from Rs 26,000 to Rs 50,000 depending on weight. So far more than one bull and over six goats have been sold out.

Salman, the cashier of 'Meat Dukan,' said cow share is available from Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000 while lamb is available from Rs 30,000 to Rs 32,000. The full amount should be deposited in advance for confirmed booking, said the cashier of venture situated at F-11, Markaz, Islamabad.

Nadeem, the owner of Heaven's Dairy said "We launched this facility with public service in mind, instead of business. Customers will only have to let us know what type of cattle they want.

He said some 250 goats and 100 bulls were booked last year. This year more than six bulls have already been sold out.The booking would continue till July 25.

The share of 14 kg bull is available at Rs 16,000, while the price of lamb is Rs 30,000 and even more depending on weight."We have the services of professional butchers, who will do everything, from carrying out a halal qurbani to processing the meat, while maintaining a healthy and hygienic environment. They will then package the meat in food-grade bags and deliver it to the customer's address on schedule." Another such venture, 'Corona Safe Qurbani' is demanding Rs 16,500 per share of slaughtered bull while the price of goat is Rs 29,900.

"We have made arrangements for the slaughtering of animals and the distribution of meat for both single and shared sacrificial animals," said the representative of 'Corona Safe Qurbani'.

/395