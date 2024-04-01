Online Registration Begins For PITB Training Program For Women
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 07:16 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has started receiving applications for the 6th cohort of its training program 'SheWins' to improve the skills of women and help them in career building.
The 5-week training program, focusing on e-Commerce and Social Media Marketing, aims to equip women with the skills to explore better business opportunities and understand the balance of entrepreneurial life.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted the program's objective to empower women to become self-reliant in their professional lives and enhance their entrepreneurial skills to contribute to economic development effectively.
The commencement of online registration marks a significant step towards fostering women's participation in economic activities and promoting gender equality in the business landscape. Interested participants are encouraged to register for the SheWins program to unlock their potential and embark on a journey towards economic empowerment.
