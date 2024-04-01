Open Menu

Online Registration Begins For PITB Training Program For Women

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Online registration begins for PITB training program for women

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has started receiving applications for the 6th cohort of its training program 'SheWins' to improve the skills of women and help them in career building

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has started receiving applications for the 6th cohort of its training program 'SheWins' to improve the skills of women and help them in career building.

The 5-week training program, focusing on e-Commerce and Social Media Marketing, aims to equip women with the skills to explore better business opportunities and understand the balance of entrepreneurial life.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted the program's objective to empower women to become self-reliant in their professional lives and enhance their entrepreneurial skills to contribute to economic development effectively.

The commencement of online registration marks a significant step towards fostering women's participation in economic activities and promoting gender equality in the business landscape. Interested participants are encouraged to register for the SheWins program to unlock their potential and embark on a journey towards economic empowerment.

Related Topics

Technology Business Punjab Social Media Women

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka on top in Bangladesh Test despite battin ..

Sri Lanka on top in Bangladesh Test despite batting blues

43 minutes ago
 Car bomb kills Russian-appointed official in east ..

Car bomb kills Russian-appointed official in east Ukraine

43 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

43 minutes ago
 Tight security on Youm-e -Ali

Tight security on Youm-e -Ali

43 minutes ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

51 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship result

Football: English Championship result

51 minutes ago
Haleem-biryani fusion add colour to Iftar parties ..

Haleem-biryani fusion add colour to Iftar parties in KP

51 minutes ago
 Business delegation visits Kyrgyzstan

Business delegation visits Kyrgyzstan

51 minutes ago
 Police arrest man with huge fireworks products

Police arrest man with huge fireworks products

45 minutes ago
 Education Working Group seeks revival of flood-rav ..

Education Working Group seeks revival of flood-ravaged schools in Rajanpur, DG K ..

45 minutes ago
 Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries ..

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries visits KP-BOIT

45 minutes ago
 Peshawari Chappal draws customers ahead of Eidul F ..

Peshawari Chappal draws customers ahead of Eidul Fitr

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan