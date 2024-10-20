Online registration begins under 'Transfer of livestock assets to widows project'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The online registration has been started under the 'Transfer of Livestock Assets to Widows, Divorced Women' project in order to empower rural women.

Deputy Director Livestock, Dr Waqar Aslam, while talking to APP here on Sunday said that one cattle heifer or buffalo heifer would be given to each woman free of cost for one year. He said that the women could apply online on Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) App by downloading it. The applicant must have her own mobile sim to apply.

The widows and divorced women with a maximum age of 55 years old and didn't get any animal from any government scheme during the last five years would be eligible for the scheme.

He informed that 11000 cattle would be distributed among 13 districts of South Punjab with 913 animals for each district. The animals would be disbursed among deserving women after balloting. The Urban Unit would verify the women eligibility criteria and send it to PITB.

The purpose of the project was to empower the rural women financially so that they could run their businesses and earn livelihood.

He further stated that the awareness campaign was underway through Kisan Livestock bethak program, farmers day and announcements at village level.