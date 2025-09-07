Open Menu

Online Registration For 2026 Bachelor Admissions Underway At Sindh University

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Online registration for 2026 bachelor admissions underway at Sindh University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The University of Sindh is offering admissions to various bachelor degree programs for the academic session 2026.

The registration process is currently underway and will continue until September 14, 2025.

According to the Director Admissions, candidates are required to complete and submit their online registration forms before the deadline.

He urged applicants not to wait until the last date, warning that technical or last-minute issues could prevent them from successfully submitting their forms.

Admissions for the new session are in progress and the entry test will be conducted in two phases on October 12 and October 19, 2025.

