Online Registration For This Year's Hajj Completed

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Online registration for this year's Hajj completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced completion of online registration for 60,000 domestic pilgrims for this year's Hajj.

The online registration for pilgrims from among citizens and residents from inside the Kingdom began on June 13, the ministry said in a statement.

The pilgrims, who fulfilled the health and regulatory requirements and standards for this year's Hajj, have been issued necessary permits, Saudi Gazette reported .

The pilgrims shortlisted for this year's Hajj represent 150 countries.

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdelfattah Bin Suleiman Mashat said that as many as 558,270 people applied for the Hajj during the first phase of registration, adding that the priority was given to those who had not previously performed the pilgrimage and their age group.

The ministry also called on all eligible pilgrims who have received Hajj permits to take the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine without booking an appointment and adhere to preventive and precautionary measures.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah clarified that pilgrims will be received during the 7th and 8th of Zilhaj in four reception centers, after which they will be transported by buses to the Holy Mosque in Makkah to perform Arrival Tawaf before heading to the Holy Sites.

More Stories From Pakistan

