Online Registration For Tickets Of PSL 6th Edition Begins Today

Thu 11th February 2021 | 01:08 PM

Online registration for tickets of PSL 6th edition begins today

The fans can register themselves for online registration to get online tickets from Bookme.pk –an e-ticketing platform for upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL).

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2021) Good news for Pakistan Super League (PSL) as online registration tickets for its 6th edition has started, the latest reports say.

The fans have thronged to e-ticketing platform for their online registration for upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6.

“Bookme.pk is the platform and its counters have been set up at National Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium,” the sources say.

Fans are required to first subscribe the platform by entering name, email address and contact number to start their online registration to secure tickets for fast approaching Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The PCB was allowed 20 per cent total seating capacity for the matches.

Last PCB announced that around 7,500 ticketed spectators would be allowed access inside the National Stadium per match day while around 5,500 would be able to attend each match day at the Gaddafi Stadium.

