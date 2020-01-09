Online Registration in Pakistan Army as captain, major to be continued till Jan 28

(@imziishan)

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army Recruitment and Selection Centre Pano Aqil has notified that online registration for joining Pakistan Army as a Captain and Major through short service Regular Commission entry, to be continued till January 28.

Desirous candidates were asked to visit Pakistan Army recruitment and selection centre Pano Aqil or apply online at www,joinpakarmy.gov.pk or can contact on telephone nos 071-5805599 and 0321-5399030.