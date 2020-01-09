UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Registration In Pakistan Army As Captain, Major To Be Continued Till Jan 28

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:58 PM

Online Registration in Pakistan Army as captain, major to be continued till Jan 28

Pakistan Army Recruitment and Selection Centre Pano Aqil has notified that online registration for joining Pakistan Army as a Captain and Major through short service Regular Commission entry, to be continued till January 28

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army Recruitment and Selection Centre Pano Aqil has notified that online registration for joining Pakistan Army as a Captain and Major through short service Regular Commission entry, to be continued till January 28.

Desirous candidates were asked to visit Pakistan Army recruitment and selection centre Pano Aqil or apply online at www,joinpakarmy.gov.pk or can contact on telephone nos 071-5805599 and 0321-5399030.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Visit January

Recent Stories

Fawad Ch questions performance and existence of CI ..

3 minutes ago

Aliya Riaz leads PCB Blasters to 25-run win

6 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Ab ..

17 minutes ago

Monal starts paying rent to Pak army at Margalla

26 minutes ago

Protesters Storm Presidential Administration Build ..

9 minutes ago

Spanish veteran Sainz bosses Dakar stage five

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.