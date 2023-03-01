Online registration in Pakistan Army for 35th Technical Cadet Course begins

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :In charge of the Army Selection & Recruitment Centre, Pano Aqil on Wednesday announced the online registration for the 35th Technical Cadet Course to become regular commissioned officers in Pakistan Army up to March 21, 2023.

The interested educated young men belonging to Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore Kandhkot and Dadu districts are hereby advised to register themselves.

Unmarried youths between the age of 17 to 21 years who have passed Matric Science with 60% marks, and FSC Pre-Engineering with 65% marks are eligible.

For more information contact Army Selection Center Panu Aqil on phone number 071-5805599 or mobile number 0306-2372447. Online registration can be done at www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk.