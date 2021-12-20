UrduPoint.com

Online Registration In The Pakistan Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:03 PM

Online Registration in the Pakistan Army

The Incharge Army Selection & Recruitment Centre Pano Akil Captain Psychologist Hashim Tahir, has announced here today that the online registration for joining the Pakistan Army through Direct Short Service Commission has started in May 2022

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The Incharge Army Selection & Recruitment Centre Pano Akil Captain Psychologist Hashim Tahir, has announced here today that the online registration for joining the Pakistan Army through Direct Short Service Commission has started in May 2022.

The last date of which has been fixed December 31, 2021.

For more information contact Army Selection and Recruitment Center Panu Aqil on telephone numbers 071-5805599 and 0306-2372447 or visit Pakistan Army website www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk, theannouncement added.

More Stories From Pakistan

