Online Registration Opens For Attractive Vehicle Number Via E-Auction App
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Excise
and Taxation Department began registration for auction of attractive vehicle number
through the e-Auction App and Web Portal.
Interested individuals can register till April 30 to bid for their preferred vehicle number.
The e-Auction system facilitates the transparent auction of motorcycle and car number,
allowing users to participate from the comfort of their homes.
The details of successful bidders are also made available on the app.
Highlighting the significance of this initiative, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The e-Auction
system not only promotes transparency but also plays a crucial role in eliminating corruption and
the agent mafia. This digital platform ensures that citizens can conveniently participate in online bidding
and secure their desired number without any hassle.”
