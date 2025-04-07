Online registration opens for attractive vehicle number via e-Auction App

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Excise

and Taxation Department began registration for auction of attractive vehicle number

through the e-Auction App and Web Portal.

Interested individuals can register till April 30 to bid for their preferred vehicle number.

The e-Auction system facilitates the transparent auction of motorcycle and car number,

allowing users to participate from the comfort of their homes.

The details of successful bidders are also made available on the app.

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The e-Auction

system not only promotes transparency but also plays a crucial role in eliminating corruption and

the agent mafia. This digital platform ensures that citizens can conveniently participate in online bidding

and secure their desired number without any hassle.”