Online Registration Opens For "Livestock Transfer" To Empower Rural Women
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) South Punjab’s rural women, including widows and divorced women, have an opportunity for financial empowerment as the "Livestock Assets Transfer" project begins online registration from November 1, 2024.
Initiated under the guidance of Director General Livestock South Punjab, Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, the project aimed to support these women by providing livestock assets to improve their livelihoods, said Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid Akhtar while talking to APP.
He highlighted that eligible applicants can apply online via the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) app, “Livestock Assets Transfer,” now available for download. To apply, women must have a valid CNIC and their own registered mobile SIM card. Applicants meeting the eligibility criteria will receive either a cattle heifer or buffalo heifer free of cost , provided they are under 55 years of age and have not previously received livestock through government programs in the past five years.
The project had allocated 11,000 cattle across 13 districts of South Punjab, with recipients selected through a balloting process.
The Urban Unit will verify applicants' eligibility and share approved data with the PITB for final distribution, remarked Jamshaid Akhtar.
An awareness campaign was actively promoting the project through Kisan Livestock Bethak programs, farmer events, and village-level announcements via Mobile Veterinary Dispensaries across South Punjab. The initiative was designed to enable rural women to establish sustainable livelihoods, providing them with a resource to launch small businesses in animal husbandry and livestock, concluded Dr Jamshaid.
