Online registration system for private societies being developed: SMBR

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed chaired an important meeting which discussed the process for online registration of private societies, here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) Director General (DG) Ikram-ul-Haq, Additional DG Excise and Taxation Rizwan Sherwani, Deputy Secretary Housing Azeem Awan and representatives of private societies.

Nabeel Javed said that the initiative will soon provide online facilities to developers of private societies to obtain NOCs (No Objection Certificates), saving time and eliminating bribery. Punjab's PLRA Land Digitisation System is unique in South Asia, and plans are underway to make it state-of-the-art.

He said that, for public convenience, private societies will be registered with PLRA through a one-link system, enabling land transfers through a transparent system. This will not only increase tax revenue but also streamline land transactions, he added.

The PLRA will grant sub-registrar powers to representatives appointed by registered societies, facilitating land transfers through e-registration.

Additionally, complete plot data will be available on the PLRA website, the SMBR added.

He said that registering private societies with PLRA will prevent fraud and eliminate unnecessary visits to offices. Furthermore, PLRA will offer an online land transfer facility for overseas Pakistanis through its database system, enabling them to register land from abroad. The issuance of NOCs for the development of private societies is also being moved online, with the preparation of digital maps expected to be completed within the next few months, he added.

He also emphasised that private societies not registered with PLRA will not be able to conduct land sale-purchase transactions in the future. The goal of registering private societies with PLRA is to protect property rights and eliminate corruption in land transfers. Nabeel Javed highlighted that the real estate sector plays a crucial role in the province's economic growth and the Punjab government is taking all necessary measures to promote its development.

He concluded by saying that public confidence in private societies will be restored through registration with PLRA.