Online retailers capitalize on 'Patriotic Fashion' ahead of 14August celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) With Independence Day approaching, online retailers are seeing a rise in sales for dresses that reflect national pride, offering everything from traditional shalwar kameez to contemporary fusion styles, all featuring the national flag or its colors, with dupattas inscribed with national songs also in high demand.

As Independence Day draws near, online stores are seeing a significant rise in demand for clothing that embodies patriotism. From timeless kurtas to fashionable modern designs, many collections now prominently feature the national flag and its colors, a report from the state news channel stated.

Online shoppers have also expressed excitement, with many commenting on the personalized touches, such as shirts featuring Names of children, which make the outfits more meaningful.

"I got my kids' names printed on their shirts for the 14th of August which is a special way to celebrate our pride," said one shopper. Dupattas with patriotic poetry lines or verses from national songs are also flying off the shelves, adding an emotional touch to the attire. "The dupatta with the lines from 'Tarana-e-Milli' is perfect for this year's celebrations," shared another customer.

"We have seen a huge spike in sales for items featuring the national flag, and the customizations, like adding names or patriotic lines, are becoming a popular trend," said a spokesperson from one leading online store.

Many are also offering Pakistan Day-themed pictures on t-shirts, providing an additional way for customers to display their patriotism. As 14th August draws closer, it is clear that the combination of tradition, personalization, and patriotism is winning hearts across the nation.

"Our personalized dupattas, especially those with lines from national songs, have been flying off the shelves," another seller shared. "It’s heartwarming to see how people are connecting emotionally to the products."

"We have noticed a trend where people are opting for Pakistan Day-themed images on t-shirts it is a great way to show off your pride in a fun and unique way," they said.

This surge in customized patriotic fashion has not only boosted sales but also brought a new level of excitement and personal connection to the 14th August celebrations, said a citizen of Islamabad.