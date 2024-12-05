Open Menu

Online Safety Big Challenge: Shaza Fatima

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Global Human Rights Policy Lead for Meta Miranda Sissions called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja in her office on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Global Human Rights Policy Lead for Meta Miranda Sissions called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja in her office on Thursday. Matters of mutual interest and related to digital safety were discussed in the meeting said a news release.

Meta Public Policy Head in Pakistan Dania Mukhtar was also present in the meeting.Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima said in today's digital world, online threats are rapidly increasing, putting internet users especially children and young people at greater risk.

Children are particularly vulnerable to online dangers, she added.

Shaza Fatima said online safety is a big challenge, adding "joint efforts are needed to cope with online threats. We must unite our efforts to combat online threats" she said.

Minister of State for IT said the present government is committed to enhancing the cybersecurity and improving the overall digital ecosystem across the country.

She said availability of quality content on social media platforms is utmost necessary.The meeting was also attended by Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and Member International Coordination Imad Memon.

