Online schedule for class-XI admission approved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons has approved the online schedule for enrollment / admission to class-XI (11th ) academic session 2023-25.

According to the schedule, the last dates of admission to educational institutes, online data entry and submission of original computerized fee challan / hard copy of enrollment return has been fixed from 12th August to 25th September without late fee.

However, admission to class-XI (11th) with late fee of Rs 600/- per student is 26th September to 10th October, said a spokesperson for the Faisalabad board here on Monday.