Online Scheduling Of Interviews With Prisoners At Camp Jail Begins
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Prisons Department, under the special directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has launched an online advance booking for scheduling interviews with prisoners at 94-year-old Camp Jail.
Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent Camp Jail Zaheer Ahmad Virk said it allows only real blood relations to book appointments with inmates conveniently through an online portal. He said this move aims to streamline the visitation process, reduce waiting times, and ensure better management of interview schedules. By leveraging technology, the Prisons Department will facilitate visitors and prisoners alike, while strictly adhering to security protocols.
He said if anyone sends WhatsApp message on this number 03284908813 the desirous person will receive a format automatically and resend after providing all relevant information.
If received by 5PM, it will be processed by the assistant superintendent jail and day and time will be automatically communicated if all information found correct.
Zaheer Virk said in routine,700 to 800 visitors come daily for interviews with under trial prisoners.He said Inspector General Prisons Mian Farooq Nazeer and Lahore Range DIG Naveed Rauf Langrial are personally monitoring feedback and after success of this pilot project, it will will be extended to whole of province. He said this initiative reflects a broader commitment by the Punjab government to utilize digital solutions in public services, promoting accessibility and convenience.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif9 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth9 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..9 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week9 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful9 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik9 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution9 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand9 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA9 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais9 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar9 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..9 hours ago