Online scheduling of interviews with prisoners at Camp Jail begins

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Prisons Department, under the special directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has launched an online advance booking for scheduling interviews with prisoners at 94-year-old Camp Jail.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent Camp Jail Zaheer Ahmad Virk said it allows only real blood relations to book appointments with inmates conveniently through an online portal. He said this move aims to streamline the visitation process, reduce waiting times, and ensure better management of interview schedules. By leveraging technology, the Prisons Department will facilitate visitors and prisoners alike, while strictly adhering to security protocols.

He said if anyone sends WhatsApp message on this number 03284908813 the desirous person will receive a format automatically and resend after providing all relevant information.

If received by 5PM, it will be processed by the assistant superintendent jail and day and time will be automatically communicated if all information found correct.

Zaheer Virk said in routine,700 to 800 visitors come daily for interviews with under trial prisoners.He said Inspector General Prisons Mian Farooq Nazeer and Lahore Range DIG Naveed Rauf Langrial are personally monitoring feedback and after success of this pilot project, it will will be extended to whole of province. He said this initiative reflects a broader commitment by the Punjab government to utilize digital solutions in public services, promoting accessibility and convenience.