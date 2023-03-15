UrduPoint.com

Online Scrutiny System Helps Ensuring Transparency In Punjab Elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has implemented an Online Scrutiny System to aid the Returning Officers (ROs) in the rigorous scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates running for provincial assembly seats in Punjab

This system has proven to be a valuable legal tool, providing assistance and support to 297 ROs in their task of ensuring fair and transparent elections.

By using this system, the ECP aims to ensure that the election process is free from any malpractices, and that only eligible and qualified candidates are allowed to contest in the elections.

According to ECP official source, the special software links several government agencies such as the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with the Election Commission Secretariat.

The Cell, tasked to work round the clock, was also equipped with fax, telephone, and internet facilities.

The necessary proforma and Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) have been devised and provided to all the Returning Officers (ROs) to help them carry out their duties effectively.

The returning officers were required to send candidate's particulars to the online Scrutiny Cell daily. This information was being scrutinized by special teams appointed by various government bodies including NADRA, FBR, SBP, and FIA. They have already appointed their focal persons to assist with the process.

