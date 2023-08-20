Open Menu

Online Selling Products Flourishing Trend Among Youngsters: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :As mobile commerce is emerging as a new trend, mostly youngsters including females were seen preferring to sell products online which is a highly effective strategy to attract new customers to provide a simple way to shop online and flourish their businesses in the country.

"Online shopping is one of the most popular activities that Pakistani consumers engage in when they use the internet because they are always on the lookout for unique products in Pakistan," said a report aired by a Private news channel.

"There is a rising trend of "Cash on Delivery" (COD) in Pakistan's e-commerce market, as customers are more comfortable with it and trust it because there are fewer chances of fraud when they can check the product before paying for it," said a retailer while selling online product.

"The future of e-commerce is incredibly bright, especially for women entrepreneurs who were limited to local markets," said a women retailer, adding, the sales of smart home products are expected to rise significantly further in coming years.

"The demand for beauty, skincare, and healthcare products is also in high demand," said a female, adding, continues to rise exponentially.

The top fashion brands were generating millions from their online stores and witnessing exponential growth in their toplines, said a youngster.

"Consumer trust has finally in e-commerce has been achieved," said an online retailer while selling clothing brands.

An IT expert while suggesting said, "The introduction of more effective laws for protecting, incentive, and promoting the industry and safeguarding vendors' interests will further transform e-commerce into a leading economic sector of the country.""Cheap internet connectivity and smartphones have made it easier for everyone to connect to the online world and start earning," said a young girl.

