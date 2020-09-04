Online seminar on COVID-19 to be held on Sep 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :An online seminar entitled "COVID-19 and Beyond" will be held on Saturday (Sept. 5) from 12 noon to 4 pm.

The spokesman of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) said that the registered participants have already been provided the connection details to be connected with the seminar through email.

He said that the seminar was being jointly organized by Pakistan academy of Sciences (PAS), Sindh Chapter and LEJ National Science Information Centre, (ICCBS - UoK).