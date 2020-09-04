UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Seminar On COVID-19 To Be Held On Sep 5

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 05:37 PM

Online seminar on COVID-19 to be held on Sep 5

An online seminar entitled "COVID-19 and Beyond" will be held on Saturday (Sept. 5) from 12 noon to 4 pm

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :An online seminar entitled "COVID-19 and Beyond" will be held on Saturday (Sept. 5) from 12 noon to 4 pm.

The spokesman of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) said that the registered participants have already been provided the connection details to be connected with the seminar through email.

He said that the seminar was being jointly organized by Pakistan academy of Sciences (PAS), Sindh Chapter and LEJ National Science Information Centre, (ICCBS - UoK).

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan From

Recent Stories

EU Spokesman Says Sanctions on Belarus, Possibly L ..

5 seconds ago

Afghan Forces Kill 15 Taliban Militants in Souther ..

6 seconds ago

Russia vaccine passes early trial test: report

7 seconds ago

SCO, CIS, CSTO to Hold 1st Joint Counterterrorism ..

9 seconds ago

Berlin Says Talks on Belarus Sanctions Underway Am ..

4 minutes ago

IHC seeks respondents comments in pilots salaries ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.