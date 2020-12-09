Online Seminar on Mathematics held at Islamia University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Department of Mathematics organized the first seminar out of the series of seminars "Bi-monthly National and International Seminars" through video link in Video Conference Room of The Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Chairman of the Department of Mathematics Prof Ghulam Mustafa said that the department is enhancing its capabilities to create a leadership impact nationally and internationally in education, research, and economic development.

All the new academic activities intend to complete the vision and mission 2025 of the Department of Mathematics.

Dr. Imran Talib from Department of Mathematics, Virtual University of Pakistan, Lahore was the resource person. He delivered the talk on "Computer oriented numerical algorithms to solve numerically the multi-order fractional differential equations with Applications". The faculty members and PhD scholars of the Department of Mathematics, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur attended the seminar physically while the faculty members and students of Virtual University of Pakistan, Lahore Campus, The Government Sadiq College Women University, Bahawalpur and NCBAE Bahawalpur Campus attended the seminar by video link.