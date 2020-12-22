UrduPoint.com
Online Seminar On Mendley Management Software Held

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 11:21 PM

The Department of Library and Information Science in collaboration with Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC), sub-centre, Faisalabad organized an Online Workshop on Mendeley- Reference Management Software for faculty members, PhD and MPhil scholars, medical professionals and trainees

BAHAWALPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ):The Department of Library and Information Science in collaboration with Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC), sub-centre, Faisalabad organized an Online Workshop on Mendeley- Reference Management Software for faculty members, PhD and MPhil scholars, medical professionals and trainees.

Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Chairperson, Department of Library and Information Science, shed a light on the significance of Medley a free reference manager and social network that helps researchers to organize their research, collaborate with others, and discover new research.

Vice Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob was the Chief Guest. In his address, the Worthy Vice Chancellor appreciated the organization of a workshop in collaboration with the PASTIC, with which the IUB has recently signed an MOU.

He said that it is heartening to see collaborative activity taking place under the MOU. He wished the participants to get the maximum benefits out of this training workshop. The Vice Chancellor hoped that more and more such workshops and training programmes will be organized by the Department of Library and Information Science with the collaboration of PASTIC.

Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti extended her vote of thanks to Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, for joining the workshop and sharing his vision with the participants.

She also appreciated the Resource Person Dr. Maryum Ibrar, Mendeley Advisor, and Senior Scientific Officer for her comprehensive presentation and hands-on-training.

Prof. Rubina Bhatti also appreciated and extended a vote of thanks to participants for their overwhelming interest in the workshop and good feedback. In the end, it was pledged to organize more and more training workshops and seminars according to the vision of the Worthy Vice Chancellor. The training workshop was attended by more than 100 participants that include Faculty Members, Library professionals, M. Phil and Ph.D. Scholars of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, medical professionals and trainees from Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur, and the Children's Hospital and The Institute of Child Health, Multan, Agha Khan University, Karachi, University of Peshawar, Islamia College Peshawar and from various other universities and institutions of Sindh and KPK. Prof. Dr. Ameer Malik, Head, Department of Paediatric QMC, Prof. Dr. Soufia Farrukh, Director, Medical Education QMC, Muhammad Hasnain, Deputy Director, STI, PASTIC, Dr. Kamran Ishfaq, Chairman, Department of Sociology, BZU, Multan, Dr. Riaz Hussain, Chairman, Department of English Linguistics were also present in the Workshop.

