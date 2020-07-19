Online shopping stands new normal in pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Like rest of the world novel cororanvirus badly impacted the variety of life and stretched a deserted look in busy markets and shopping centers of the twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi said an aged shopkeeper sitting on footpath and waiting for his customers .

He said Covid-19 had changed the entire life style of the residents of Federal capital now they were not interested to visit markets as per previous routine.

Talking to APP, he stated that markets were deserted and businesses were suffering due to lockdown as sellers were waiting for the customers but online shopping trend emerged as new normal during contagion.

Saad Malik,an owner of branded clothe shop at F-10 markaz said, he never experienced such an idleness while working in the shop, daily dozens of clients used to visit the shop and their daily earnings were in thousands.

''Now during week days customers don't come at all,sometimes we ourselve pretend to be customers of each other as we certainty miss our business and its hustle bustlel,'' he mentioned.

Ghulam Ali a creem driver said he used to take more than 15 rides before this pandemic hit the world,but now even after offices resumed work to some extent,he could only manage to take 3 to 4 rides in a day and surely worried about his monthly expenses.

As many of the people did not return to capital from their hometowns,moreover due to Coronavirus spread tourist resort were not functioning wholly the motels rest houses didn't have business, said Ahmed Durrani a businessman.

Tahir Mustafa a seller of inflated balloons and toys said,he was already facing tough condition but after this COVID-19,he was living through a hell as he earned nothing in a day.

Amna Qaiser a house wife said markets were closed due to pandemic which was a good and wise step of government but on weekend it should be opened again so people could buy necessary items before Eid.

Another senior resident Maleeha Tariq said COVID-19 had effected the whole world,people had lost their jobs as private sectors had terminated many of their employees.

Though, Pakistan has combated with the novel contagion with the best possible ways but still people need to be cautious while moving outside,she uttered.

''It is so heart breaking to see how this contagious disease had crippled the life of people across the world but there is no other option but to avoid the contagion,''she further added.

Covid had not only worried the businessmen but also saddened the customers as many people never enjoyed the online shopping system,either they could not rely or had been dodged previously,said Amin Shah.

Online shopping was the new normal during covid 19 and the majority of people were not accustomed to, she added. She further said many of the well established brands were running their online business successfully.