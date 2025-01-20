Open Menu

Online Shopping Trend Appears Popular Among Public

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2025 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The citizens of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are getting more interest in online shopping to avoid spending more time and saving travelling expenses.

According to a survey conducted, the trend of online shopping was increasing in population particularly in women.

Citizens claimed that this practice is more convenience, flexibility, with time-saving benefits.

"Online shopping gives me access to a global market, allowing to purchase products from retailers around the world and it's also reduces the need of physical stores and transportation," a customer Shahida Perveen said.

She added " I prefer online shopping which is growing rapidly and social networks have become increasingly important platforms."

Sundus Ali another customer said that "Online shopping has made my life so much easier.

I can shop from anywhere, at any time, and have my purchases delivered right to my doorstep."

She said, "Online shopping saves time and effort, allowing me to browse and purchase products quickly."

Customer Zeba Hayat said "online shopping allows me to avoid crowded stores and shopping malls".

"I love how I can read reviews from other customers before making a purchase which helps me make informed decisions and avoid buying something that might not be right for me." She remarked.

She said that online retailers frequently offer discounts, promotions, and price matching, making it easier for us to discover and purchase products.

Online shopping often provides better prices and deals compared to physical stores, she added.

She said online shopping enables people with mobility issues or those living in remote areas to access products easily.

