Online Shopping Trend Appears Popular Among Public
Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The citizens of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are getting more interest in online shopping to avoid spending more time and saving travelling expenses.
According to a survey conducted, the trend of online shopping was increasing in population particularly in women.
Citizens claimed that this practice is more convenience, flexibility, with time-saving benefits.
"Online shopping gives me access to a global market, allowing to purchase products from retailers around the world and it's also reduces the need of physical stores and transportation," a customer Shahida Perveen said.
She added " I prefer online shopping which is growing rapidly and social networks have become increasingly important platforms."
Sundus Ali another customer said that "Online shopping has made my life so much easier.
I can shop from anywhere, at any time, and have my purchases delivered right to my doorstep."
She said, "Online shopping saves time and effort, allowing me to browse and purchase products quickly."
Customer Zeba Hayat said "online shopping allows me to avoid crowded stores and shopping malls".
"I love how I can read reviews from other customers before making a purchase which helps me make informed decisions and avoid buying something that might not be right for me." She remarked.
She said that online retailers frequently offer discounts, promotions, and price matching, making it easier for us to discover and purchase products.
Online shopping often provides better prices and deals compared to physical stores, she added.
She said online shopping enables people with mobility issues or those living in remote areas to access products easily.
Recent Stories
First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l Airport
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan
Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'
Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025
UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh
Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders
Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest relief phase in Gaza amid ceasefi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Online shopping trend appears popular among public4 minutes ago
-
SC summons Registrar for non-compliance of directive4 minutes ago
-
Mian Javed slams PTI for lack of meaningful dialogue24 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in motorcycle-tractor trolley collision24 minutes ago
-
PSC launches Technovation Challenge 2024-2025 to empower girls in technology38 minutes ago
-
Trial under Army Act; hearing postpones for non-availability of Bench38 minutes ago
-
Six booked over multiple offenses47 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses importance of political consensus, unity among parties51 minutes ago
-
Punjab tourism department to introduce tourism app, crowd sourcing project for vloggers51 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits IDP camp, Hangu51 minutes ago
-
Over 3000 kg emergency medicines delivered to Parachinar via helicopter51 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan neither worried nor discouraged by verdict in 190m pound case: Shiekh Rashid2 days ago