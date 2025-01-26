Open Menu

Online Shopping Trend Appears Popular Among Public

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Online shopping trend appears popular among public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The citizens of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are getting more interest in online shopping to avoid spending more time and saving travelling expenses.

According to a survey conducted, the trend of online shopping was increasing in population, particularly in women.

Citizens claimed that this practice is more convenient, and flexible, with time-saving benefits.

"Online shopping gives me access to a global market, allowing me to purchase products from retailers around the world and it also reduces the need for physical stores and transportation," a customer Shahida Perveen said.

She added, " I prefer online shopping which is growing rapidly and social networks have become increasingly important platforms."

Sundus Ali another customer said that "Online shopping has made my life so much easier.

I can shop from anywhere, at any time, and have my purchases delivered right to my doorstep."

She said, "Online shopping saves time and effort, allowing me to browse and purchase products quickly."

Customer Zeba Hayat said, "Online shopping allows me to avoid crowded stores and shopping malls".

"I love how I can read reviews from other customers before making a purchase which helps me make informed decisions and avoid buying something that might not be right for me." She remarked.

She said that online retailers frequently offer discounts, promotions, and price matching, making it easier for us to discover and purchase products.

Online shopping often provides better prices and deals compared to physical stores, she added.

She said online shopping enables people with mobility issues or those living in remote areas to access products easily.

\778

Recent Stories

RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming ov ..

RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies

31 minutes ago
 Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo

Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo

2 hours ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

11 hours ago
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributi ..

ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector

12 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectu ..

Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..

13 hours ago
 Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s tra ..

Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..

14 hours ago
 Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly ..

Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..

15 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of ..

Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan