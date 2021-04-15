UrduPoint.com
Online Speech, National Song Contest Planned On Iqbal's Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:14 PM

Online speech, national song contest planned on Iqbal's death anniversary

An online speech and national song competition has been scheduled by Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) in collaboration with Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (POPC), Multan, to pay tribute to the great philosopher, thinker and poet Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his death anniversary to be observed on April 21

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :An online speech and national song competition has been scheduled by Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) in collaboration with Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (POPC), Multan, to pay tribute to the great philosopher, thinker and poet Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his death anniversary to be observed on April 21.

Organizers have asked youngsters including students from schools, colleges and universities to send their videos before April 20 to be counted as participant.

YPO president Naeem Iqbal Naeem said that the theme of the speech contest was a line from the poetry of the poet of east:"Uqabi Rooh Jab Bedaar Hoti Hey Jawano Main" while participants can select national songs from Iqbal's poetry.

Videos should not exceed three-minute duration and should reach whatsapp number '03017410963' on or before Apr 20. The contest is being organized under supervision of POPC Multan chairman Shoaib Akmal Hashmi

More Stories From Pakistan

