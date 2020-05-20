UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Sufi Night To Be Held Tommorow

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

Online Sufi Night to be held tommorow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :An online  musical evening- titled 'Sufi Night with Bakshi borthers "  decorated with 'Sufi Kalams' will be held on May 21.                                                       This final episode of Serena Sufi Nights 2020 will feature  Bakhshi Brothers who are known to bring the classical Qawwali to life with their modern rendition.

The aim of Sufi Night was  to unite audiences all over the world through messages of peace and unity during the COVID-19 pandemic,an organizer said on Wednesday.

 He said that  this soulful evening will be featuring national folk artists to enthrall the Sufi Music lovers.

