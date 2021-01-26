Online survey launched to inquire expats' issues: Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD)

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) has launched an online survey to ascertain the issues, faced by Pakistani expatriates while investing in real estate sector of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) has launched an online survey to ascertain the issues, faced by Pakistani expatriates while investing in real estate sector of the country.

"What are the major challenges, faced by the overseas Pakistanis while investing in real estate sector of Pakistan," reads a question posted by the OP&HRD ministry on its Facebook and twitter accounts.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, an official of the ministry said the survey was aimed at evolving short and medium term solution of the issues, faced by the overseas Pakistanis in making investment in the country.

Accordingly, their problems and their solution would be forwarded to the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Housing, Construction and Development for further discussion, he added.

To a query, he said the NCC on construction was expected to meet in the current week.

/395