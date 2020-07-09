Online Symposium "COVID-19 Challenges, Opportunities For Sports Development" On Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Institute of Professional Skills Development will hold an online symposium titled "COVID-19 Challenges and Opportunities for Sports Development" on July 10.

The symposium will focus on how to understand the risk involved in sports revival in current situation.

It will also highlight challenges being faced in current COVID-19 situation and to identify the opportunities in current situation,an official said on Thursday.

He said that the speaker guests will be Dr Waqar Ahmed MBBS, MS (USA) Specialist in Sports,Dr Sabina Durrani director, National Health Emergency Response Centre andKhalil Ahmed Khan President Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation President International Council for TSG.