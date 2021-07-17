UrduPoint.com
Online System Disturbing Radiology Dept's Function: Incharge, Radiology Department BVH

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Incharge, Radiology Department, Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital (BVH), Dr. Sadia here on Saturday clarified that whenever online system went out of order, patients had to suffer at Radiology Department.

It is being mentioned here that the attendants of patients at the Hospital had submitted complaints that their patients were not provided with facility of Ultrasound, MRI, CT Scan, X-ray and others at Radiology Department.

Dr. Sadia said that Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) Office use to give approval to the applications submitted for getting facility of Ultrasound, MRI, CT Scan, X-ray etc at Radiology Department.

"The Radiology Department receives orders in this regard from AMS Office through online system," she said and added that whenever online system was going out of order, the operation of Radiology Department was affected. She, however, assured that the officials concerned had been informed in this connection and urged to improve functioning of online system.

