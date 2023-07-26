Online system to improve tax collections: Director E&T

(@FahadShabbir)

Director Excise and Taxation (E&T) Rawalpindi Imran Aslam Wednesday said that the department had introduced an online fee and tax payment system to ensure transparency, During a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), he said that the Excise Department had increased the efficiency for the payment of taxes including vehicle registration and professional tax, adding a biometric system had also been launched for sale, purchase and transfer of vehicles which would save time and improve tax collection

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Director Excise and Taxation (E&T) Rawalpindi Imran Aslam Wednesday said that the department had introduced an online fee and tax payment system to ensure transparency, During a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), he said that the Excise Department had increased the efficiency for the payment of taxes including vehicle registration and professional tax, adding a biometric system had also been launched for sale, purchase and transfer of vehicles which would save time and improve tax collection.

President RCCI Saqib Rafiq on the occasion briefed the director about the ongoing activities and future programs of the chamber.

He said that the chamber would support all efforts to bring transparency to the tax collection system.

He appreciated the initiatives of bringing a mobile app and online payment system against harassment and duplicate notices.