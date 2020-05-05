UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Tailoring Service A Profitable Businesses During Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:31 PM

Online Tailoring service a profitable businesses during lockdown

Demand for online deliveries, especially food, garments and tailoring services has soared since the start of the stay-at-home government order owing prevailing corona virus in the country including federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Demand for online deliveries, especially food, garments and tailoring services has soared since the start of the stay-at-home government order owing prevailing corona virus in the country including Federal capital.

Majority of the customers are likely to prefer buying and sticking the stuff online instead of visiting the shops physically to avoid interaction with people.

According to citizens views, the old trend of wearing tailer made gents and children's shalwar kameez on eid has gained momentum during lockdown where we are offering online delivery services to our customers on their door steps with adopting proper guidelines of government.

E-commerce platforms are allowed us to continue our tailoring business on the arrival of Eid , talking to APP a tailor shahid Kareem commented.

"We are making sure that our employees and delivery agents are strictly following protective measures recommended by government ," he added.

During the national lockdown people will be restricted to their homes and will rely on these delivery services to meet their needs, said Ayesha shafiq.

Another tailor saajid Norman said that their delivery service will continue till Eid during the lockdown period but deliveries may take longer than an hour given the high order volumes which impacts delivery speed.

online tailors said, "We have had unprecedented demand due to closed shops but we are working working round the clock to deliver customer orders, safely at their door steps.

A online tailoring platform claimed that our online service has been popular with female customers and we will continue to serve our people and We are working really hard to provide orders as quickly and efficiently as possible.

A famous Darzi Online which is the one-stop E-tailor shop for both men and women and offering quick delivery to our door steps, said Mishal Ali a young girl while admiring her tailoring service.

Gone are the days when you had to put up with the hassle of wait for hours in queues, brief your tailor and get your items delivered after ages and coronavirus lockdown give them an opportunity to get more online order to meet the demands of public, she added.

online tailoring culture is booming all over the world including Pakistan, said Zeeshan Ahmad a citizen, adding, more and more entrepreneurs are rising on the top and providing the masses with effective solutions.

Just as you can order food online, book a cab within minutes, you can get your lovely clothes stitched and tailored within no time, said a tailor.

A women while taking online orders from her regular customers also commented that this lockdown restrictions are giving me and other female tailors an opportunity to earn handsome amount and suggested young girls to stay at home and learn stitching techniques for their future.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business EID Young Norman May Women All From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Palestinians renew West Bank virus emergency

3 minutes ago

TECNO Spark 4’s Upgraded Version Spark 5 Soon to ..

22 minutes ago

UK car sales crash in April on virus lockdown

2 minutes ago

Indonesia economy sees weakest growth in almost tw ..

2 minutes ago

2 robbers killed in Multan

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus victim buries safely in Multan

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.