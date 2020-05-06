Online tailoring, stitching a new trend gaining popularity in twin cities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Online tailoring and stitching, a new trend gaining popularity in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi ahead of Eidul Fitr amid COVID-19 lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Online tailoring and stitching, a new trend gaining popularity in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi ahead of Eidul Fitr amid COVID-19 lockdown.

E-tailor is an online tailoring service provider and upon selection of design, the e-tailor member arrives at your doorstep to collect the cloth for stitching. The stitched outfit was delivered to customers within a week time.

A worker of e-tailor service said, "Our service was the pioneer of 'online stitching service'.

With a professional workforce, our team ensures that customer satisfaction always remains a priority".

"Our highly skilled and professional tailors have long experience of making dresses with the trendiest designs for women," she said.

E-tailoring is the best online stitching option for women's dresses during lockdown, she said. "We have latest collection of designer suit, official suit, wedding suit and many more", said another online tailoring service official.