UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Tailoring, Stitching A New Trend Gaining Popularity In Twin Cities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:15 PM

Online tailoring, stitching a new trend gaining popularity in twin cities

Online tailoring and stitching, a new trend gaining popularity in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi ahead of Eidul Fitr amid COVID-19 lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Online tailoring and stitching, a new trend gaining popularity in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi ahead of Eidul Fitr amid COVID-19 lockdown.

E-tailor is an online tailoring service provider and upon selection of design, the e-tailor member arrives at your doorstep to collect the cloth for stitching. The stitched outfit was delivered to customers within a week time.

A worker of e-tailor service said, "Our service was the pioneer of 'online stitching service'.

With a professional workforce, our team ensures that customer satisfaction always remains a priority".

"Our highly skilled and professional tailors have long experience of making dresses with the trendiest designs for women," she said.

E-tailoring is the best online stitching option for women's dresses during lockdown, she said. "We have latest collection of designer suit, official suit, wedding suit and many more", said another online tailoring service official.

Related Topics

Islamabad Marriage Rawalpindi Women Best

Recent Stories

No COVID-19 Patient Died in Israel Overnight - Hea ..

13 minutes ago

PAL to hold 199th international online Sachal Sarm ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 264 points to ..

16 minutes ago

Amir Suhail blames Wasim Akram for Pakistan not wi ..

31 minutes ago

Nigeria to begin repatriating nationals stranded a ..

16 minutes ago

NGO distributes food packages among over 50 Christ ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.